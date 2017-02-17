Duffy Talks Social Security, Deficit, Tax Code In Minocqua

Congressman Sean Duffy held a town hall meeting this afternoon in Minocqua. Among the topics...

Duffy says the Trump administration would like to change the tax code, and in so doing, make it less profitable for American companies to bring products back into the country after being manufactured overseas...

Duffy took several questions about the stability of Social Security and Medicare. He was asked whether raising the top end level of Social Security contributions would help stabilize the system...

Duffy was asked what could be done about the budget deficit, which some claim is $20 trillion....

Duffy says the House is working on a version of healthcare to replace the Affordable Care Act and indicated it would likely involve insurance companies. He also debated with a questioner about management of public lands, saying a decision hasn't been made but it could involve more state involvement.