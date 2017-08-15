Eagle River Chain of Lakes Associations Merge

From the Eagle River Chain of Lakes
Credit Travel Wisconsin.com

The Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association has finished consolidating nine represented lake associations along the popular chain of lakes.

The Watersmeet Lake Association became the final association of 10 lakes on the chain to dissolve and join the larger lake association.

Dave Tidmarsh is president of the unified association. He says over time the lakes members were confused by the many groups that were representing lakes on the chain.

He says after a strategic planning session, the members felt it was important to consolidate all the associations into one entity...

"....for the last year, we've been undertaking the process of dissolving the individual lake associations and combining all their assets into one entity and that is the Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association...."

Tidmarsh says the mission remains the same to preserve water quality on the chain...

"....as far as the quality of the water, as far as the initiatives we have in place for combating aquatic invasive species, or Eurasian Water Milfoil, along with the other invasive plant species like yellow loosestrife and purple loosestrife and yellow iris remains the same...."

Tidmarsh says the unified organization eliminates the duplication to efforts along the chain. He says in the past each association needed a board of directors, incorporate with the state, conduct annual meetings and do publicity.

He says the consolidation will eliminate much cost. The Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association has its own website...eagleriverchain.org and social media.

