Effort To Save The Monarch Butterfly As Numbers Tumble

Decades ago, it was common to see Monarch butterflies across Wisconsin. But years of habitat loss, the loss of milkweed, their only food source, and pesticides have reduced the monarch to possibly being placed on the Endangered Species List.

Caitlin Williamson is director of conservation programs at the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin says the monarch's population has been decreased by almost 80 percent. She says that organization has joined with the Monarch Joint Venture of more than 50 partners to promote the monarch and its habitat throughout the country.

Williamson says the same activities that have cut the monarch's population are also affecting other pollinators...

"...it's one of 14 states within the flyway that is a priority site because of the habitat that has been provided for monarchs. Monarchs are found throughout the U.S. but within the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes states we're within the heart of monarch habitat...."

From their winter home in Mexico, the monarchs make the long trek back to Wisconsin and other northern locations, about 2,500 miles round trip. Williamson says the public can help in the effort...

".....your average Wisconsinite who has a garden in their yard or is interested in planting milkweed or other native plants, this is one of the neat things about monarchs is everyone knows them, sees them in their backyard and everyone can help make a difference...."

We have links here and here that provides more information about the monarch butterfly effort.