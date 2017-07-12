Elcho Schools Construction Moving Toward 2018 Completion

Ken Krall and Bill Fisher

Elcho schools continue to get a makeover as construction continues toward a much different school building in 2018. Ground was broken last April after voters in November, 2016 approved an $18 million referendum.

The project will move the entrance, add additional gym capacity, and the music and band areas.

Superintendent Bill Fisher says even with the abundant rainfall they've been able to stay on schedule....

"....the walls are up on our new gymnasium and the new addition part were looking at putting on the second floor. We actually have updates on our school district website. There's a drone that flies over and has a birds-eye view of the project...."

Fisher says the older structure will be taken down...

"...we're looking at the 1938 building being demolished next summer, along with the renovations taking place in the music area and the tech ed area...."

The older building area will be converted into playground for students up to grade 2. The new construction will also have a community fitness center, and a new cafeteria and commons.

Fisher says they will work around the construction this next year and be fully moved into the new facility by the fall of 2018.