Elcho Schools Construction Moving Toward 2018 Completion

By 14 minutes ago

Credit mapio.net Creative Commons

Elcho schools continue to get a makeover as construction continues toward a much different school building in 2018. Ground was broken last April after voters in November, 2016 approved an $18 million referendum.

The project will move the entrance, add additional gym capacity, and the music and band areas.

Superintendent Bill Fisher says even with the abundant rainfall they've been able to stay on schedule....

"....the walls are up on our new gymnasium and the new addition part were looking at putting on the second floor. We actually have updates on our school district website. There's a drone that flies over and has a birds-eye view of the project...."

Fisher says the older structure will be taken down...

"...we're looking at the 1938 building being demolished next summer, along with the renovations taking place in the music area and the tech ed area...."

The older building area will be converted into playground for students up to grade 2. The new construction will also have a community fitness center, and a new cafeteria and commons.

Fisher says they will work around the construction this next year and be fully moved into the new facility by the fall of 2018.

Tags: 
Elcho

Related Content

Elcho Voters To Decide Two School Ballot Questions

By Nov 2, 2016
Elcho School District

Elcho School District voters will have two referendum questions before them when they go to the polls on Tuesday.

One question asks whether to allow up to $18 million dollars to repair school buildings. Superintendent Bill Fisher outlines what the money for that question will do....

".....to address the aging boilers, electrical, plumbing, roofs, parking issues that we have, in addition to some structural issues with the 1938 part of our building...."

Elcho Schools Hire Firm To Analyze School Buildings

By Mar 4, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

The Elcho School Board has hired an Eau Claire firm to take a look at some of the district's aging facilities.

Superintendent William Fisher says the idea is to take stock of the condition of the school buildings...

　

"....we have an aging elementary building the(dates) to 1938 and we have some aging boilers. So we decided to move forward and hire the architectural firm of SDS out of Eau Claire to come in and do a facility analysis...."