ER Council Reverses Sidewalk Decision

Faced with what was considered unacceptable state maintenance requirements for sidewalks that were planned for Pine Street when reconstructed from four lanes to three, the Eagle River city council reversed their earlier decision for new sidewalks from 4th Street to 7th Street.

Dept. of Transportation (DOT) officials indicated the city cost has been reduced substantially from $76,000 to $32,000 using federal highway improvement safety dollars due to pedestrian accidents that resulted in one death and a severe injury.

City administrator Joe Laux cautioned the council on the maintenance agreement that once signed puts the city on the hook. If maintenance isn't up to DOT standards, the state could contract with private companies and use city state aid to pay for it.

After council member Jerry Burkett indicated he has not received phone calls asking for more sidewalks, the council adopted a motion not to ask DOT for sidewalk expansion as originally planned.