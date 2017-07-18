Expo Shows Manufacturing Jobs And High-Tech Future

Ken Krall and Angeline Kesler

A look into the field of manufacturing is being offered Wednesday at Nicolet College in Rhinelander. Those interested in careers in Electromechanical, Industrial Mechanical or welding are invited Wednesday to the Lakeside Center.

College career coach Angeline Kesler says it's a good way to promote manufacturing careers...

"....the educators from our programs along with the college's financial aid staff and career coaches and we have community resources as well as local employers. The goal is to educate the public on the many opportunities a manufacturing career offers from short-term trainings to associate degrees and feature the employers in the area who are hiring for these degrees so to give you the hope as to why you're going through these classes and what you hope to gain...."

Kesler says the electromechanical and industrial mechanical speak to the robotics of the modern manufacturing machines. She says these careers are showing growth....

"....people are retiring but it's also an in-demand upcoming field where people are appreciated who have those hard skills that know the technology of machines who are familar with that kind of thing. This is an expanding job market with a high pay potential...."

The Expo is Wednesday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Nicolet College's Lakeside Center. Call the college for more information.