Falk Says People Who Sign Up Now Will Have Health Coverage

Kathleen Falk was appointed by the Obama Administration as the Regional Director of Region V of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in September 2013.
Americans are signing up in record numbers for the Affordable Care Act, even though Congress is likely to repeal it soon.

Health and Human Services Regional Director Kathleen Falk was in Appleton this week to get the word out that regardless of what Congress does now, you can still get coverage...

".....that's exactly right, Ken. The insurance companies have committed to honoring the contracts people are entering into. So those who sign up before January 31 can be assured coverage exists through the entire calendar year...."

Falk says 20 million more Americans have health coverage than prior to the signing of the Affordable Care Act...

"....enrollment now for this open enrollment period is at a record-setting pace with 11 and a half million people signing up in the last couple of months alone. We still know there are more people that are uninsured...."

Falk says Wisconsin has the most insurance carriers in this marketplace, so she says there is choice available...

"....there is help available in the Rhinelander area for people who need to ask questions or get assistance. It's free and it's confidential...."

...Falk says that website is covering.wi.org She says you can also call the free federal hotline at 800-318-2596.

