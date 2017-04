Fire has destroyed a house, garage and shed in Vilas county.

The Sheriff's department reports the fire was at 225 Sundstein Road and was called in at 4:43 p.m. Saturday.

The residence was unoccupied. When firefighters arrived, the buildings were fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Several fire departments were on the scene along with the sheriff's department and the state Fire Marshall.

The blaze remains under investigation.