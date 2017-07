A structure fire Wednesday near Tomahawk destroyed a shed. Only minor injuries were reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff reports emergency crews were called shortly before 4:00 p.m. to Thomas Road in the the town of Bradley. Deputies report the property owner was lighting a torch in the shed when some nearby debris caught on fire. The property owner could not get the fire out.

The shed was a total loss. The property owner received minor burns and no other injuries were reported