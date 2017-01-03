Fire Heavily Damages Pine Lake Home

No injuries were reported as a fire heavily damaged parts of a home north of Rhinelander Tuesday morning.

Firefighters report going to 4475 Poplar Drive in the town of Pine Lake about 8:30 a.m.

One person was inside the dwelling along with two pets, and all got out safely.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross. Fire Chief Brian Gehrig says the fire is believed to have started in a living room.

Heat and smoke also damaged the home.

The Pine Lake Fire Department was assisted by units from Pelican, Rhinelander and Newbold. Departments were on the scene about two hours.