First Class of Aspirus Scholars Named to Tackle Physician Shortage

By 33 minutes ago

Credit www.pexels.com

The Aspirus Health Foundation has announced the first class of future doctors and physician assistants have received scholarships totaling more than $200,000. The goal is to help alleviate a shortage of physicians in the region.

The Foundation's Executive Director Kalynn Pempek.....

".....we have named one medical student as an Aspirus Scholar. His name is Christopher Zeman and he's a student with the Medical College of Wisconsin Central Wisconsin campus, as well as two Physician Assistant students, Kristin Erickson and Hayley Schaenen, and they are both the UW-Madison Physician Assistant community-based program, held locally at the UW-Marathon County campus...."

The program provides scholarships for tuition. In return, the students agree to work at Aspirus upon completion of their training.

Pempek says the national physician shortage is reflected in this effort...

"...in the state of Wisconsin, by the year 2030 we're expecting a shortfall of 2,000 physicians and by the year 2035, 4,000 physicians. Aspirus and community partners created a $14 million endowment fund to pro-actively address this shortage...."

The Aspirus Scholars Program projects it could bring up to 62 new primary care, psychiatry or general surgery providers. Students are given preference if they grew up in, or have a connection to, this region.

Tags: 
Aspirus

Related Content

Aspirus MedEvac To Begin EMS Service In Watersmeet, Michigan

By Mar 4, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

Aspirus MedEvac has announced they will provide ambulance and emergency medical services (EMS) coverage in Watersmeet, Michigan beginning Saturday, March 5 when residents call 911 and need patient transport.

Ambulance services for Watersmeet previously were provided by the Conover EMS.

Due to a contract dispute concerning an operating deficit, Watersmeet officials declined to renew the contract with Conover, effectively ending the service as of March 5.

Aspirus At Home Gets Top Designation

By Sep 9, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

Aspirus At Home has been named among the top quarter of  home health agencies in the U.S.

The agency formerly was known at Aspirus VNA Home Health. An organization called HomeCare Elite ranks the home health agencies and it marks the seventh time Aspirus has been in the top 25 percentile of providers in the nation.

Spokesperson JoAnn Borchardt says they provide skilled home nursing care for a variety of ages and needs. She sees this type of care will be more common in the future...