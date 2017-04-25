First Training For AIS Volunteers Set For This Week

Ken Krall and Stephanie Boismenue

The first of three training sessions is set for Thursday designed to protect Northwoods waters from aquatic invasive species.

Oneida County AIS coordinator Stephanie Boismenue outlines how the Clean Boats Clean Waters workshop was developed....

"...the Clean Boat Clean Waters workshop was developed in Wisconsin because so many citizens have a concern over aquatic invasive species and how they are moving to Wisconsin inland lakes. This is a way for inland lake association members and other concerned citizens who are looking for a way to get involved and help protect these water bodies can do that through the Clean Boats Clean Waters program...."

The trainings allow participants to be trained volunteer watercraft inspectors at boat landings. Boismenue says the program is designed for both adults and youth to educate boaters how and where invasives are most likely to hitch a ride into a water body....

"..,inspectors perform watercraft inspections by inspecting the boat and trailer and equipment for any invasive species and help remind boaters that they need to remove all plants, animals, sand and mud. The inspectors also distribute brochures and report any new infestations they find in the water body...."

The first session is Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hodag Park’s Boom Lake Landing in Rhinelander. The next one is Thursday May 25th at Cy Williams Park in Three Lakes and June 7 at the Minocqua Community Center. More information is available at Oneida County's Land and Water Conservation Department or on the Oneida County website.