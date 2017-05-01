Former State Senators In Court Challenge To Legislative Districts

Wisconsin's Congressional Districts
Credit USGS

Wisconsin could have a major say in how voters choose candidates and two of the leaders in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court are coming to Rhinelander next week to talk about it.

The High Court is hearing the district reapportionment case, where a number of parties allege the voting districts in Wisconsin were unfairly put together by majority Republicans in 2011.

Former Republican State Senator Dale Schultz and former Democratic State Senator Tim Cullen are speaking across the state about their involvement in changing Wisconsin's process. They are involved with the Fair Voting Project, which brought the federal lawsuit. Other states have also joined the case.

We will hear from Dale Schultz, and at the link below that one, Tim Cullen, who spoke with WXPR's Ken Krall...

Tim Cullen...

chultz and Cullen will be speaking Tuesday, May 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Oneida County Department on Aging. The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Northwoods and the public is welcome.

Elections

