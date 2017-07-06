Foundation Gives $5,000 To Tri-County Council

Ken Krall and Sue Makris

Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has received a $5,000 grant from the Rhinelander Community Foundation.

Rhinelander Community Foundation coordinator Sue Makris details the grant...

"....Rhinelander Community Foundation received an anonymous and designated donation to Tri-County Council. Knowing the great work they do, the Board of Directors of Rhinelander Community Foundation opted to match that contribution. It brought the grant up to a full $5,000...."

Makris says the donation fulfills the Rhinelander Community Foundation mission...

".....we want to make sure the charitable 501(c)3 organizations that are doing good work, we want them to understand them to know we want to enhance their organizations while we're doing some of our own funding projects as well. We hope to be able to build a really strong partnership with all the organizations in town...."

The grant will support the 24/7 shelter Lily's House and add to local donor sources needed for other grants.

Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault promotes non-violence as a life choice and provides a safe environment for persons in crisis. They are headquartered in Rhinelander and serve Oneida, Vilas and Forest counties.