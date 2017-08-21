Frank Kovac Looks To The Skies During Solar Eclipse

Credit pixabay.com

The Northwoods best-known sky watcher says the eclipse happening later today will provide an unusual experience, clouds or not.

Frank Kovac owns the internationally-known Kovac Planetarium in Monico....

"...we're going to get about 80 percent coverage of the sun. So if somebody has viewing glasses or a welding helmet they will see around 11 a.m., the sun eaten away by the edge of the moon, and if they watch it about 1:30 CDT they will see full coverage in this area, about 80 percent..."

He says nature senses something weird is going on...

"...notice the environment. Even if it's cloudy it's going to be much darker. If cloudy it will be like a very dark thunderstorm and then you'll notice the animals are very quiet. Whether you have it clear or not, you'll experience it...."

Kovak says people  in the total blackout zone will experience a panoramic twilight view...

"....those in the totality zone will actually see all around the horizon, like an early morning or late evening and you will see some of the planets and brighter stars for about 2 minutes. That will be where the eclipse zone is the strongest, that is the totality part...."

Frank Kovac is in Nebraska today and will drive to wherever it is the clearest. The blackout zone begins in Oregon, heads southeast across Nebraska and southern Illinois before heading south to South Carolina.

Tags: 
Kovac Planetarium
Frank Kovac

Related Content

Meteors Shine in the Atmosphere

By Aug 12, 2013
Brocken Inaglory

You may have been spotting an unusual number of shooting stars in the night sky.   And you might already know they’re part of an annual meteor shower that’s been lighting up the Northwoods.  

Astronomers predict the Perseid meteor shower should peak Monday night, with possibly hundreds of meteors passing through the night sky in just a few hours. 

Frank Kovac owns Kovac Planetarium and has been stargazing for 25 years.  He explains that what we see as shooting stars are actually bits of dust…in this case coming from a large comet called Swift Tuttle. 

Aurora Shines Brightly On Northwoods

By Mar 18, 2015
Frank Kovac

Northern lights displays wowed people across Wisconsin and other northern states last night.

Planetarium owner Frank Kovak in Monico says they were the best he’s seen in almost 15 years. 

“It was actually to the point where they were really dancing in the sky – greenish, and then a little bit of red.  Real beautiful.” 

Kovac says solar storms like the one that caused last night’s show usually linger for a few days, but clouds are forecast tonight.

Still he’s hopeful for a break in the cloud cover. 

Comet ISON Not So Spectacular: Astronomer

By Nov 27, 2013
NASA Goddard Space Flight

A local astronomer says the comet which some thought would be a big deal could be fizzling out.  WXPR's Ken Krall yesterday had a chance to talk with Frank Kovac who owns a planetarium in Monico. The majesty of the night sky can be enhanced with a visit from a comet passing by. Some have been spectacular, but this one, called ISON, hasn't lived up to the hype.

Astonomer Frank Kovac from Monico. 