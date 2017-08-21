Frank Kovac Looks To The Skies During Solar Eclipse

Ken Krall and Frank Kovac

The Northwoods best-known sky watcher says the eclipse happening later today will provide an unusual experience, clouds or not.

Frank Kovac owns the internationally-known Kovac Planetarium in Monico....

"...we're going to get about 80 percent coverage of the sun. So if somebody has viewing glasses or a welding helmet they will see around 11 a.m., the sun eaten away by the edge of the moon, and if they watch it about 1:30 CDT they will see full coverage in this area, about 80 percent..."

He says nature senses something weird is going on...

"...notice the environment. Even if it's cloudy it's going to be much darker. If cloudy it will be like a very dark thunderstorm and then you'll notice the animals are very quiet. Whether you have it clear or not, you'll experience it...."

Kovak says people in the total blackout zone will experience a panoramic twilight view...

"....those in the totality zone will actually see all around the horizon, like an early morning or late evening and you will see some of the planets and brighter stars for about 2 minutes. That will be where the eclipse zone is the strongest, that is the totality part...."

Frank Kovac is in Nebraska today and will drive to wherever it is the clearest. The blackout zone begins in Oregon, heads southeast across Nebraska and southern Illinois before heading south to South Carolina.