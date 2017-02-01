Frederick Place Homeless Shelter Fundraiser Saturday

Frederick Place
Credit Northwoods Alliance For Temporary Housing

Tuesday(1/31/2017) was the sixth anniversary of Rhinelander's homeless shelter Frederick Place. This Saturday is a key fundraiser to help keep them operating .

The Fifth Anniversary Benefit is set for the Quality Inn on West Kemp Street in Rhinelander beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

Executive Director Tammy Modic says Frederick Place has been busy....

".....we've had over 550 individuals, undiplicated, call Frederick Place home in that six years. Individuals that come to us might have just been evicted and come from a housing to us, or they might have been spending weeks or months in a place not meant for human habitation. It varies from each individual. There's no one true statistic of what a person experiencing homelessness is like...."

Modic says residents can stay for up to 90 days. Frederick Place serves Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida and Vilas Counties.

Frederick Place

