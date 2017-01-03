Free Alzheimer's Programs Across Northwoods In January

By 21 minutes ago

Credit Alzheimer's Association

More than five million persons today are living with Alzheimer's Disease, 1 in 3 seniors dies of Alzheimer's Disease or another dementia, and last year, the disease cost the nation $236 billion dollars. Those figures are a back drop for a series of educational programs sponsored by the Alzheimer Association in the Northwoods.

Spokesperson Kathy Davies says all of the programs are free. There is one set for January 17 in Rhinelander...

"....on January 17 we have a program called Dementia Conversations. That is a program that speaks to how you talk to a family member about the disease, some questions you should have in your back pocket when you speak to physicians.Talking about the difficult issue of driving and also we look at legal and financial planning...."

The Rhinelander meeting will be at the Oneida Senior Center at the Riverwalk Center. One week earlier, on January 10, the Dementia Conversations program will be at the Crandon Public Library at 10:00 a.m.

January 12, a program on the early warning signs of Alzheimer's will be presented at the Lac du Flambeau Wellness Center at 10:00 a.m.

The basics of Memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer's will be at the Minocqua Public Library on January 12 at 1:30 p.m. and January 24 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tomahawk Senior Center on Tomahawk Avenue. More information online or go to the website alz.org/gwwi.

Alzheimer's Association

