Frozen Road Law In Effect In the North

By 2 hours ago

Credit pixabay

Wisconsin's frozen road law took effect today in roughly the northern half of the state.

The declaration applies to all numbered state and federal highways. The law does not apply to Interstate highways except to portions of I-39 and I-41.

The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying peeled or unpeeled forest products cut crosswise (not including wood chips), and salt and sand for winter maintenance until approximately early March.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for specified trucks to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles.

Further information can be found on the WisDOT website and by checking a recorded message on the Frozen Road Hotline( at (608) 266-8417).

