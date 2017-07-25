Future Leaders: Deadline Approaching

By 27 minutes ago

Credit pixabay

A deadline is approaching to join a program designed to build the next generation of leaders in the Northwoods.

Leadership Oneida County is a nine-month program for professionals the cultivates an awareness of what Oneida county offers and how participants can be in the forefront of leadership. Deadline to apply for the next program is Aug. 1.

Erica Brewster is a spokesperson for the steering committee. She says this year's offerings have been updated ...

".....we have a lot of new things planned. We've redesigned and redeveloped some of the program, taking some of the things that have been very popular in the past and creating a better program based around that. In addition to our opening retreat, we'll have a mid-year retreat where we can refocus on the leadership and personal development principals that we started in the beginning of the year...."

Brewster says throughout the nine months, participants will be working on a community service project that benefits local non-profits. The program is for one working day per month but starts September 21 with a a retreat at Kemp Natural Resource Station in Woodruff and concludes in May with a graduation ceremony. Each session focuses on a specific area with Oneida county including business, industry, medical, education, government and community services.

Cost of the program is $375 for the year. In the past, employees from area businesses participated and the cost was picked up by their sponsoring company. Brewster says two half-scholarships are available and persons interested may request the scholarship through the application process. Brewster says you do not have to be a resident of Oneida county, although they encourage people to have an Oneida county connection such as working, living in, or another tie to the county. Applications will be reviewed beginning Aug. 1 and the program has room for 20 participants.

The Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce has a website that explains the program.

Tags: 
Leadership Oneida County

Related Content

Vilas Vision Looking For Next Group Of Northwoods Leaders

By Jul 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Vilas county is looking for the next class of future leaders as part of its Vilas Vision program.

The Leadership Program for Vilas County, VILAS Vision was created in 2003 by the Vilas County UW-Extension Offices and Lac du Flambeau. The program is designed to bring forward leadership skills, identify community issues and challenges, promote an awareness of Vilas County’s resources, institutions, cultures and concerns, Expand business and community networks and encourage involvement in leadership roles at work and in the community.

Leadership Oneida County Calling Leaders To Be

By Jun 15, 2017
Flickr Scott Maxwell

Oneida county is looking for its next generation of leaders and residents or people who work in the county are asked to think about enrolling.

Leadership Oneida County creates an awareness of services and organizations within the County, and reinforces an individuals call to civic responsibility and citizen involvement.

One of the graduates is WJFW- TV's Ben Meyer who is also on the steering committee for this year's program...