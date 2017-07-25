Future Leaders: Deadline Approaching

Ken Krall and Erica Brewster

A deadline is approaching to join a program designed to build the next generation of leaders in the Northwoods.

Leadership Oneida County is a nine-month program for professionals the cultivates an awareness of what Oneida county offers and how participants can be in the forefront of leadership. Deadline to apply for the next program is Aug. 1.

Erica Brewster is a spokesperson for the steering committee. She says this year's offerings have been updated ...

".....we have a lot of new things planned. We've redesigned and redeveloped some of the program, taking some of the things that have been very popular in the past and creating a better program based around that. In addition to our opening retreat, we'll have a mid-year retreat where we can refocus on the leadership and personal development principals that we started in the beginning of the year...."

Brewster says throughout the nine months, participants will be working on a community service project that benefits local non-profits. The program is for one working day per month but starts September 21 with a a retreat at Kemp Natural Resource Station in Woodruff and concludes in May with a graduation ceremony. Each session focuses on a specific area with Oneida county including business, industry, medical, education, government and community services.

Cost of the program is $375 for the year. In the past, employees from area businesses participated and the cost was picked up by their sponsoring company. Brewster says two half-scholarships are available and persons interested may request the scholarship through the application process. Brewster says you do not have to be a resident of Oneida county, although they encourage people to have an Oneida county connection such as working, living in, or another tie to the county. Applications will be reviewed beginning Aug. 1 and the program has room for 20 participants.

The Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce has a website that explains the program.