Gas Prices Rising Ahead Of The Holidays

The holiday Grinch has arrived at the gas pumps, as prices are rising before two travel weekends coming up.

Senior Petroleum analyst at the website gasbuddy.com, Patrick DeHaan, says the recent cold weather was a factor in prices going up a few cents at the pump....

"....the extreme cold over the last week has resulted in at least temporarily refinery 'glitches' that should be resolved in the next week or so. At least for now it's impacting the price of gasoline locally...."

The website tracks gas prices across the nation and forecasts upcoming trends. He thinks those glitches will be resolved shortly, but long-term prices will rise until mid-January, fall temporarily, then rise again...

"....think of prices falling from mid-January through February. And then from there, we will see gas prices rise from late February as they do almost every spring. That could bring prices to close to $3.00 a gallon by late spring and early summer, perhaps in the upper $2.00 a gallon range...."

DeHaan thought by spring gas prices could again be tickling $3.00 a gallon.