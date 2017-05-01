Gauthier Recommended As Next Rhinelander Chief

The Rhinelander Police and Fire Commission Monday recommended Oneida County Sheriff's Department Captain Lloyd Gauthier to be the city's next Police Chief.

After no agreement was reached with first choice David Funkhouser by the Rhinelander city council after the Commission chose him as the top candidate to succeed the departed Michael Steffes(steff-iss), the Commission returned to two local candidates, Gauthier and interim Police Chief Ron Lueneburg.

Gauthier was named the top choice after considering both men again.

Gauthier worked for Rhinelander Police until 2002, then was hired by the Sheriff's Department. Gauthier will still need to have a contract approved by the city council.