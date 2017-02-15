Get Ready For Rapidly Rising Gas Prices

Ken Krall and Dan McTeague

The relatively low gas prices we've enjoyed for many months are likely to be ending soon says a gas expert.

Senior Petroleum Analyst for the website gasbuddy.com , Dan McTeague, says a seasonal shift to more expensive gasoline is underway as refineries shift to more environmentally friendly gas blends...

"....as low at $2.00 a gallon moving up to the $2.40 range. That is not the end of the story. With refineries closing down or going through normal maintenance as they begin to process more expensive-to-make summer spec gasoline you can usually look for a 35 to 75 cent per gallon increase...."

McTeague says the nation's largest cities will soon see $3.00 a gallon gas, which will come to the Northwoods in all likelihood within several weeks...

"....It's more likely to happen than not($3.00 per gallon). It will sort of breach a psychological area for a lot of American motorists..."

McTeague says prices should be around $2.85 per gallon by Memorial Day. He says many Midwestern states will see the largest price spikes in the nation.

Last year, Michigan had the highest increase in the nation between winter and summer prices at 95 cents per gallon. Wisconsin was fifth with an increase of 86 cents per gallon, Minnesota was sixth.

McTeague says the sharper increases in the Midwest are often caused by refinery maintenance.