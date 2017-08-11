GONE! 200 Pairs Of Eclipse Goggles Leave RDL In A Blink

We told you yesterday about an offer from the Rhinelander District Library to give away viewing goggles for the upcoming solar eclipse.

If you waited, you're too late.

Library Director Virginia Roberts says the 100 adult goggles and an equal amount of children's protection were gone in two hours Friday morning. Roberts says more than 200 people came through the library in the first half-hour of operation this morning. Roberts again reminded the public to take special precautions when looking at the eclipse. She says the library will be live streaming NASAs coverage of the eclipse event--and then repeating coverage in the evening

She says the library also has other free stuff, like Advanced Reading Copies also known as uncorrected proofs of books waiting for reviewers along with comic books and periodicals..