GONE! 200 Pairs Of Eclipse Goggles Leave RDL In A Blink

By 34 seconds ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons Hinode

We told you yesterday about an offer from the Rhinelander District Library to give away viewing goggles for the upcoming solar eclipse.

If you waited, you're too late.

Library Director Virginia Roberts says the 100 adult goggles and an equal amount of children's protection were gone in two hours Friday morning. Roberts says more than 200 people came through the library in the first half-hour of operation this morning. Roberts again reminded the public to take special precautions when looking at the eclipse. She says the library will be live streaming NASAs coverage of the eclipse event--and then repeating coverage in the evening

She says the library also has other free stuff, like Advanced Reading Copies also known as uncorrected proofs of books waiting for reviewers along with comic books and periodicals..

Tags: 
Solar power

Related Content

Meeting To Discuss Solar Power On Mercer Library

By Feb 20, 2017
www.publicdomainpictures.net

A meeting is set for Saturday in Mercer to discuss the possibility of putting solar panels on the Mercer Library as a demonstration to see how a system works for the community.

Wendy Thiede says the Friends of the Mercer Library have been discussing the idea of installing a demonstration system on the roof of the library. She said they got prices for a project, then paused, hoping to get more information.

They decided to bring in an expert to help...

Wisconsin's Solar Energy Manufacturing Is Shining Bright

By Feb 13, 2017
wikipedia.org

Last week the Solar Foundation released the national and state-by-state results of its annual “Solar Jobs Census" with Wisconsin showing solid growth in the industry.

Wisconsin’s solar industry employs 2,813 workers according to the Census, across installation, manufacturing, sales and distribution, project development, and related sector employment.

The Census reported 45% growth in Wisconsin solar over 2015 numbers (1,941 jobs), after showing little growth the past two years.