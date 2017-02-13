Gov. Walker Says Money For Div. Of Forestry Move In Budget

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

If the legislature agrees, personnel in the DNR's Division of Forestry could be moving to locations out of Madison and north of Highway 29.

In an interview with WXPR news Friday, Governor Scott Walker highlighted some of his proposals from last week's budget speech.

He described the changes he would like to see for state foresters...

"....in this budget, we require the State Forester to go and be north of (highway) 29. We put incentives to move the rest of the staff up not just in one location north of 29, but ideally, the way we're looking at it we'd like to have them scattered in multiple sites so their literally out in the field, or woods, in this case. We think that is important to manage our state forests but to work with our partners in the forestry and paper products industry....."

In an interview with WXPR in 2015, State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst first mentioned the idea of getting the Division of Forestry closer to state-managed forest lands in northern Wisconsin. Several communities placed bids for the possible relocation. Governor Walker did not detail the possible move, only to say it's in the budget.

Tags: 
Gov. Scott Walker
Scott Walker

Related Content

Gov. Walker Stops In Rhinelander To Meet With Local Officials

By Oct 11, 2016
Ken Krall WXPR

Governor Scott Walker met with Oneida County, Rhinelander, and school officials Tuesday for his 64th listening session to Wisconsin counties. Meeting with reporters after the session, Walker had little to say about his former Republican Presidential opponent Donald Trump and Trump's loss of Republican endorsements following the release of audio about women...

Walker says his goal in the next two-year budget is to expand broadband beyond what the federal government is providing to three local service providers....

Reaction Continues After Walker Budget Address

By Wheeler News-Learfield Data & Ken Krall Feb 4, 2015
Wisconsin.gov

Opposition grew  to the governor's budget proposal to borrow one-point-three billion dollars for highway projects, instead of raising taxes-and-fees for them.  Speaker Robin Vos repeated his concerns about building up the state's debt.  Still, Vos said new money has to be found to pay for necessary roads.  Hazelhurst Senator Tom Tiffany said the transportation funding plan gives him the "biggest heartburn" of anything in the two-year, 68-billion dollar budget.