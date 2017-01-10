Gov. Walker's State of The State Address Hits Northwoods Topics

By 20 minutes ago

Gov. Scott Walker in Minocqua in November.
Credit Dean S. Acheson photo

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Scott Walker gave the annual State of the State address to the Wisconsin legislature and guests.

Among the key points: Walker says he will continue to help rural schools...

Walker says he will increase the budget for broadband expansion...

Gov. Walker says they will help to meet a transportation budget shortfall which has left roads in need of repair....

Walker discussed more emphasis on a technical college degree...

We'll have the Democrats response to Walker's address Wednesday

Gov. Walker Announces New Rural Development Initiative

By Nov 10, 2016
Dean S. Acheson photo

Governor Scott Walker unveiled a new $10 million dollar program designed to help get more workers to businesses, here in the north and other rural areas.

Walker spoke at the Northern Wisconsin Economic Development Summit in Minocqua Thursday.

The plan is called the Rural Economic Development Initiative, designed to help businesses create more jobs in rural areas for low and moderate income persons. The second component supplies housing for people to work in an area. Walker says this will help alleviate a growing worker shortage. The third component ties to worker training.

Walker Says Budget Will Help All Taxpayers

By Jul 2, 2013
Ken Krall WXPR

Governor Walker stopped in Rhinelander Tuesday promoting the recently signed $68 billion state budget.

Walker said the key from his view was the budget provides tax relief...

　

"...if you're a taxpayer in the state of Wisconsin, there's about a billion dollars worth of tax relief...everybody who pays income taxes is going to see the rates go down. That's important for all of us as consumers..."