Grandfather Falls Fishery Again Open To Public

The Grandmother Flowage fishery is again open for fishing following completion of dam repairs and the restoration of water levels. Ken Krall reports....

Ken Krall reporting

The Grandmother Flowage is a 758 acre reservoir on the Wisconsin River in central Lincoln County that runs for about 7 miles downstream from the Pride Dam ..which forms Lake Mohawksin... to the Grandmother Dam. In early September, the flowage was drawn down 14 feet for the repair work, leaving fish in the concentrated pool vulnerable to overharvest.

Stakeholders attending a public meeting supported the temporary closure of the fishery, which features abundant walleye, muskellunge, northern pike, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, crappie and bluegill. The flowage also contains healthy populations of forage species.

Given the fluctuating temperatures in recent weeks, DNR reminds anglers that ice conditions can vary from location to location. Even though ice may look thick on the surface, moving river currents can cause water to freeze unevenly.