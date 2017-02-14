Great Backyard Bird Count Next Weekend

Ken Krall and Bob Dall

Birders in the Northwoods are invited to join in the Great Backyard Bird Count February 17 through the 20th.

The count began in 1998 to have a centralized database of citizen's observations of their winged friends who stop by.

Local birding enthusiast Bob Dall says everyone is invited to join in...

"....it's an online count that last four days. It's affiliated with Cornell University and Audubon. It's an opportunity for people who are bird enthusiasts to report birds they see throughout that four day period. They can turn in multiple check lists during that four day period...."

The count is made globally on that weekend. Dall says it doesn't matter if it's in your backyard or if you are out enjoying the trails. Dall says you can go back an look at the data as it comes in. He says it is a citizen science effort that helps the knowledge base...

"....it gives conservationists, scientists and wildlife managers a snap shot in time of what birds are doing out there. The results help them see trends in bird populations and movements and helps them monitor the health of birds...."

Dall says you can Google G B B C and a link should appear about the count, or you can find it here.