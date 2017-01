A 48 year old Green Bay man has died in a Minocqua snowmobile crash.

Minocqua Police report the crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of Camp Nine Road and Cedar Falls Drive.

Police report Jeffrey Lee Royle was was traveling on Lower Kaubashine Road Road when he lost control and crashed in a wooded area.

Royle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DNR reports its the four fatal snowmobile crash in Wisconsin this winter and the second since the start of 2017.