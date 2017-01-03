Group Says Legislature Looking At Allowing DFS Gambling

An anti- expanded gambling advocate says a potential Wisconsin legislative bill could potentially put legal Internet gambling on every smartphone, which she says would be the largest expansion of gambling in state history.

Executive Director of Citizens Against Expanded Gambling, Lorri Pickens, says a similar bill died in the last legislature.

The Wisconsin Constitution does not allow Internet gambling. She says the critical point is calling Daily Fantasy Sports a game of skill rather than a game of chance. Skill games are allowed, chance games are illegal. Wisconsin follows a "predominance test" in which the levels of skill and chance are measured to determine if the contest is allowed. Pickens says they've heard there's a movement to bring the bill back. Pickens says the nature of Daily Fantasy Sports is less skill than chance, making it illegal.

She fears it's a camel's nose under the tent...

"....this opens the door to Internet gambling. You're basically bringing a casino to every smartphone in Wisconsin. It's not going to be limited to daily fantasy sports when this happens. It opens a floodgate and it should concern a lot of people..."

12 states allow Daily Fantasy Sports and with reported heavy lobbying by promoters, legislation is expected in a number of states.