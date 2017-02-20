There’s an old saying that our natures are all alike; it’s our habits that distinguish us.

Today in our new monthly feature called BrainWaves, Thursday Midday Classics host Molly Rose Teuke takes us on a guided tour through habits — what are they, how do they work, and why should we care?

Molly Rose Teuke isn’t a neuroscientist, but she plays one in her dreams — and she is a certified brain-based coach and trainer helping people master the art and science of personal change. You can find out more about Molly Rose at mollyrosecoaching.com.

BrainWaves is written by Molly Rose Teuke and produced by Mackenzie Martin.

