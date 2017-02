Someone in Vilas county has a nice check coming from the Wisconsin Lottery.

Lottery officials say a ticket purchased at Nobbes North at 2901 Highway 70 East in Eagle River won a $50,000 prize as part of a recent Powerball drawing. A second $50,000 prize was won in Vernon County.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize at the state lottery offices. The Powerball drawing February 22 isĀ worth more than $400 million dollars.