Highway 45 Closed Two Hours Monday

Highway 45 in the Town of Schoepke was closed for two hours and injuries reported Monday after a crash with the trailer of a semi-tractor trailer.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports the crash about 6:00 a.m. on Highway 45 south near Old 26 road involved the semi and two SUV's.

Deputies say the driver of one SUV was traveling south on Highway 45 and allegedly fell asleep, crossing the centerline and striking the trailer of the northbound truck. Emergency crews had to extricate the people from the southbound SUV.

Two people were taken by ambulance from the scene and one person was flown by helicopter to a medical facility. The drivers of the other vehicles did not report any injuries.

Nine different emergency response groups and law enforcement responded to the scene.