Hodag Festival Brings Big $$ To Rhinelander

The 40th annual Hodag Country Festival officially begins Thursday(7/13) at the grounds north of Rhinelander in Pine Lake. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to hear some of the top acts in country music.

But aside from the event, the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce notes all the visitors have a huge economic impact on the community.

Chamber Director Maggie Steffen says state numbers crunchers have come up with an economic impact in Rhinelander....

"....a visitor spending the night coming to our area, they're guesstimated to spend $180 dollars a day. With 20,000 customers at Country Fest, that's about $3.6 million impact per day for our community....."

Steffen says lodging, retail and other sectors see a sharp uptick in customers.Camper rentals also see an increase. She says many people visit the sights in the Rhinelander area while taking a break from the festival. She says they go golfing as one example. She says local non-profits also benefit with a vendor booth at the event.

Steffen says the large Hodag in front of the chamber offices is also an attraction...

"....it's amazing. There's someone out there rain or shine. It's non-stop. It's a wonderful thing to have. The Hodag is a notable thing and having it out there has had people come and visit. I wondered the other day, 'I wonder how many people came to the chamber before the statue?' because it's a perfect destination...."

Little Big Town headlines four days of acts on the main stage. More information is on the Hodag Country Fest website.

Annual Hodag Country Fest has Big Impact on Local Economy

By Anna Catlin Jul 4, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

  Hodag Country Fest starts on Thursday, and with the annual festival come tens of thousands of country music fans. Executive Director of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, Bill Clow says Country Fest has a big impact on the local economy.

 

“Even though the majority of people are staying on the grounds of Country Fest.. Camping there.. They come into town to have dinner occasionally, the come into town to get gas or to buy supplies at the different stores. So it does have a big impact.”

Country Music Festival Brings Big $$$$ To Northwoods

By Jul 7, 2015
pixabay

 

One of the Midwest's premier country music festivals gets into high gear Thursday, and a local spokesperson says that show is worth millions to Rhinelander's economy.

The Hodag Country Festival yearly features the top acts in the genre. But the estimated 25,000 "festers" like to open their wallets, says Chamber of Commerce Director Dana DeMet...

"....the state Department of Tourism estimates that each overnight visitor is worth about $180 for each night they stay and day trippers have about a $60 a day impact...."