Hunters Gather For Annual Tomahawk Venison Feed

By 1 hour ago

Tomahawk Venison Feed
Credit Travel Wisconsin.com

One of the annual signs that the gun deer hunting season is close is the long-running Venison Feed in downtown Tomahawk the day before the season opens.

A blaze-orange clad army of hunters turn out each year to eat venison burgers and talk deer hunting.

Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Jesica Witte says a long tradition continues...

".....it was started by local business owners who wanted to welcome the hunters and thank the hunters, realizing we're a destination location in Wisconsin for hunters during the nine-day gun deer season and it's continued ever since. It's out longest running Chamber tradition, it's one of our longest-running Tomahawk traditions and we're excited we've been able to offer the tradition for 52 years..."

She says hunters get a taste of venison before they try....

"...we offer them free venison burgers and chips. All of the meat is donated by our local hunters throughout the year and is processed in Merrill. They literally arrive fresh the morning of our venison feed....."

The feed starts at 11:30 Friday morning. The event is free.

Witte says they routinely do 1,500 venison burgers and she says they know when the event is done when the venison runs out. Witte says the feed happens regardless of what the weather turns out to be.

Tags: 
venison feed

Related Content

If Venison Is Your Meal Some Tips On Preparing It

By Larry Lee WSAU News Nov 25, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

While many people are getting ready to cook their Thanksgiving turkey , the Department of Natural Resources has some tips for serving up that deer you just brought home.

Wildlife specialist John Motoviloff says you should take it easy on how you cook your venison. ...

"You only need to kill it once. You keep it moist by marinating it and grilling it quickly to medium or medium rare, or the other way to do it is a low and slow type procedure..."

Tomahawk Venison Feed Brings Out Hunters

By Nov 20, 2014
Wisconsin.gov

An event that has been around for nearly half a century returns to the streets of downtown Tomahawk on Friday.

Department of Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett attended the Annual Venison Feed when she worked for the TV show Discover Wisconsin....

"....the Tomahawk Venison Feed is a blast. I got to film it years ago. They serve about 1800 venison burgers, free...they encourage donations of course...people come out in bright orange, and crazy hats with antlers. It's just a fun party in the streets of downtown Tomahawk.."