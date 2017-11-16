Hunters Gather For Annual Tomahawk Venison Feed

One of the annual signs that the gun deer hunting season is close is the long-running Venison Feed in downtown Tomahawk the day before the season opens.

A blaze-orange clad army of hunters turn out each year to eat venison burgers and talk deer hunting.

Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Jesica Witte says a long tradition continues...

".....it was started by local business owners who wanted to welcome the hunters and thank the hunters, realizing we're a destination location in Wisconsin for hunters during the nine-day gun deer season and it's continued ever since. It's out longest running Chamber tradition, it's one of our longest-running Tomahawk traditions and we're excited we've been able to offer the tradition for 52 years..."

She says hunters get a taste of venison before they try....

"...we offer them free venison burgers and chips. All of the meat is donated by our local hunters throughout the year and is processed in Merrill. They literally arrive fresh the morning of our venison feed....."

The feed starts at 11:30 Friday morning. The event is free.

Witte says they routinely do 1,500 venison burgers and she says they know when the event is done when the venison runs out. Witte says the feed happens regardless of what the weather turns out to be.