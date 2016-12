The name of the person killed in a Monday snowmobile crash in Vilas county has been released.

The Sheriff's Department reports the person killed was 63 year old David Orme of East Moline, Illinois.

Sheriff Joe Fath says they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. of a crash on trail 6 along Vandercook Road in Arbor Vitae.

Fath says the driver was operating along a marked snowmobile trail, following other snowmobiles in a group. He struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.