An Interview with Nate Sipe of Pert Near Sandstone

By & 19 seconds ago
  • Pert Near Sandstone will be at Nicolet College Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2017.
    Pert Near Sandstone

This weekend, WXPR is happy to sponsor Minneapolis based bluegrass band Pert Near Sandstone at the Nicolet College theater in Rhinelander.

Evan Verploegh got a chance to talk to Nate Sipe from Pert Near Sandstone ahead of their Saturday night debut.


Evan Verploegh writes about arts and culture for the Lakeland Times.

 

Pert Near Sandstone will be performing at Nicolet college this Saturday night at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at WXPR.org.

This interview was produced by Mackenzie Martin and funds for this segment were provided by the Northern Arts Council.

