"Invasives Roadshow" In Four Northwoods Counties Friday

Four Northwoods county land and water conservation departments are hosting a one-day event Friday for the public to bring in a critter or plant that might be not native to Wisconsin.

The invasive species road show involves Oneida, Vilas, Langlade and Bayfield counties and the Wisconsin Headwaters Invasive Partnership.

Oneida County aquatic invasive coordinator Stephanie Boismenue explains the day..

. "....people who have a plant their not familar with, or whether it's an aquatic or terrestrial, in water or on land, if they're not familiar with it and they suspect it's a possible invasive species, or some kind of snail or insect they suspect is an invasive they can bring it to our station on Friday, July 14 from 1 o'clock to 4 o'clock...."

The Invasive Species Road Show is being held Friday afternoon at Trig's Greenspace in Rhinelander, Trig's in Eagle River, Langlade County Resource Center in Antigo and the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland.

Contact your county Land and Water Conservation Department for more information.

invasive species

Related Content

Everyone Needs To Be Aware To Stop Spread Of Invasives: Boismenue

By Jun 20, 2017
June is Invasive Species Awareness Month and a local coordinator hopes everyone does their part to help stop the spread. An invasive is any plant or animal introduced outside their natural ecosystem

. Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department's Stephanie Boismenue says people should be on the outlook for anything that could be spread on shoes, boots, car tires, bait bucket, live well...

"...if it doesn't belong, don't bring it along...' 

Two Invasive Plants Ready To Bloom, Public Cautioned

By Jun 6, 2016
A couple of roadside invasive species are beginning to show up in the Northwoods.

While attractive, Vilas County Invasive Species Coordinator Cathy Higley says be wary of Big Leaf Lupine and Smooth Bedstraw...

"....that is one you'll see blooming down the right-of-ways during the next couple of weeks. That is not a regulated plant by the DNR. That one is being sold. It's beautiful, it's showy, kind of hardy...."