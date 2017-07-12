Jason Moon's Music Helps Fellow Veterans Heal

Eagle River native, Jason Moon, is a singer-songwriter, military veteran and survivor of post-traumatic stress disorder. He is the founder of Warrior Songs, Inc. in Madison, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans cope with PTSD. Moon spoke with WXPR's Miranda Vander Leest about how music became his outlet when he was finding his way back into society as a civilian after a 10 year stint in the military, and how he's helping other veterans heal, too.

Jason Moon released his first album, Trying to Find My Way Home in 2010. The organization's second CD, If You Have to Ask Vol. 1, was released last November and features the words, music and experiences of other vets suffering from PTSD.



Jason Moon will be performing in Eagle River at The Warehouse Friday, July 14 from 6-9p and Pirate's Hideaway in Eagle River Saturday, July 15 from 7-10p.

WXPR will have a Live from the White Pine concert with Jason Moon Friday, July 14 at 1p during Crossroads Cafe.

Funds for this segment come from The Northern Arts Council.