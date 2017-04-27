Jobless Numbers Continue To Fall In Northwoods, But Trail Rest Of State

Local unemployment continues to trend downward.

The monthly Department of Workforce Development report finds Price county with the Northwoods lowest rate at 4.3 percent. Iron county has the state's highest rate at 7.9 percent.

Preliminary March unemployment rates decreased in all areas over the year when compared over the year to March 2016 and over the month compared to February 2017. The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in March, dropping to its lowest rate since April 2000.

Data also showed both total labor force and employment in Wisconsin reached all-time highs in March, while the number of unemployed individuals was its lowest since June 2000. Initial unemployment claims ended last year at their lowest level in their last 30 years. This year's initial claims are running at their lowest levels since 1989.

State Labor Market Analyst Mitchell Rupp in Wausau looks at this region's numbers. He encourages anyone looking for work to look on line...

"....I would highly encourage everyone to check out the Job Center of Wisconsin website. It is highly beneficial for both job seekers and employers alike. There's a bunch of different things you can do on there....."

Oneida county's rate was 5.4 percent, Vilas's rate is 6.4 percent and Forest county is at 6.6 percent. Dane county has the state's lowest rate at 2.5 percent.

Unemployment numbers

