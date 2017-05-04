Kids Get Up Close Look At 'Careers On Wheels'

Ken Krall and Mike Cheslock

Thursday morning,(5/4/17) elementary students for two Rhinelander private schools saw first hand what a job in a vehicle might look like.

The 7th annual "Careers On Wheels" allowed about 120 third, fourth and fifth graders from Nativity Catholic and Zion Lutheran Schools to see up close what public and private jobs involved wheels, says Rhinelander Partners In Education spokesperson Mike Cheslock...

"....we've got fire trucks, police cars, Wisconsin Public Service, we have a bucket truck from the tree service, the Post Office, many other business interests and organizations. They all have to do with careers on Wheels, or careers that have to do with transportation or vehicles. The kids rotate from station to station and learn about what type of education and training go into that career."

Cheslock says the early exposure helps plants seeds for kids looking to the future...

"....they like the bucket truck because it goes high in the air. They like the Wisconsin Public Service trucks, gas and electric, some of the city vehicles, street sweeper, things like that. They're all really popular. It sparks a lot of interest with kids about a career decision. It's never to early to think about that. They learn a lot from the event...."

Formed in 2009, Partners in Education is a collaboration of business leaders, community leaders and education leaders working together to meet the needs of students, community and partners. The goal of the organization is to promote student success while providing enriched learning opportunities.