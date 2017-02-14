Kost Named City Administrator; Library AgreementApproved

City of Rhinelander council members.

The City of Rhinelander has approved its portion of a 10-year agreement to operate the Rhinelander District Library.

The joint library district includes the city and the towns of Crescent, Newbold, Pelican and Pine Lake.

Council member Alex Young noted the major change in the new agreement finds the city getting reimbursed for doing administrative duties, but in kind will pledge more to the library....

"....the administrative services the city provides, but it doesn't have a cash impact on the library district or any of the municipalities...."

The city and towns have a formula worked out to determine what each party pays. The matter passed with little comment.

The city council named Keith Kost as the new interim City Administrator. Kost came forward at a recent meeting and offered his services on a part-time basis. He's a retired attorney.

Finance committee chair Mark Pelletier said Kost will help them on some issues, while the city figures out how they want to structure the job...

"...during this time frame when Keith helps us steady some of the things, we have some issues we want to straighten out, that will allow us to have our time to determine whether we should have a part-time or a full-time administrator...."

Kost will be paid $51,000 per year, with the duration of the contract through the end of 2017. The city has been without an administrator since Kristina Aschenbrenner was released August 29.