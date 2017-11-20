Lake Of The Torches Donates $2,000 To VC Economic Development

By Dean S. Acheson 36 minutes ago

A ceremonial check representing a $2,000 donation from the Lake of the Torches Hotel to the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation (VCEDC) is held by, at left, Lake of the Torches Director of Marketing Leana Schlecht and Mary Cole Laub, a VCEDC board member. In the back, from left, are VCEDC chairman Carl Ruedebusch, Lake of the Torches CEO Bill Guelcher and Lake of the Torches Assistant General Manager Duane Chapman.
Credit Dean S. Acheson photo

LAC DU FLAMBEAU – The Lake of the Torches Hotel Casino in Lac du Flambeau has made a $2,000 donation to the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation (VCEDC).

The presentation was made Friday at the VCEDC’s monthly board meeting at the Lake of the Torches.

Lake of the Torches CEO Bill Guelcher says the donation supports VCEDC’s efforts to provide financial and technical assistance to new and expanding business ventures in Vilas County. “Their primary initiative is for the sustainable economic growth of Vilas County,” he said. “I think their productively is great. I think their intent is genuine with the focus they place on the incubators and on the entrepreneurial training, and the FAB labs at some of the high schools in Vilas County. “We know that Lake of the Torches being a pretty major business and pretty major employer in Vilas County has a positive impact on the county. But it’s nice to partner with others who are sharing a similar type of vision, a similar type of initiatives to sustain a strong economy here in Vilas County.”

The VCEDC is a public-private partnership that offers mentoring and investor assistance to aspiring business owners interested in starting a business venture in Vilas County, often through two business incubators in Eagle River and Manitowish Waters. These incubators offer commercial and industrial space for businesses at a nominal rate, and VCEDC members offer their wide variety of business expertise to these new owners to successfully grow their businesses.

Vilas County Economic Development
Lake of the Torches

