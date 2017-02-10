Lakeland Wins State 'Spirit Of Excellence' Award

There may be a shortage of exclamation marks after e-mails raced through Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) Tuesday with news that Lakeland will receive the state “Spirit of Excellence Award.”

The Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC) presents the annual award, selected from the six regional winners. Lakeland has been the Region 2 winner five times in the past six years.

The Spirit of Excellence program honors Wisconsin schools that achieve excellence in leadership development, school spirit, sportsmanship and service to school and community. One might say the entire school receives an “A+.” “Our community can be very proud of what their young people do in our high school,” exclaimed Administrator/Principal Jim Bouché. “This is like the state championship for the whole school!” He recognized the efforts of student council advisor and veteran teacher Kimberly M. Kargus-Myers, who guided the students in achieving the award. “Their excitement and efforts are greater than any other student council I have worked with in the five high schools I’ve been with,” he said.

Bouche said they would put the portfolio on-line so the public can see the high level of involvement and many extra-curricular activities available to T-Birds. The selection committee consists of representatives from WASC, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, Wisconsin Parent Teacher Association, Rotary and WEA Trust.

To be eligible, schools must be a member of WIAA and WASC and submit a detailed portfolio – Lakeland’s was 55 pages this year -- that demonstrates achievement in key dimensions in a calendar year beginning Feb. 1.