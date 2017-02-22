Large Late Winter Storm Poised To Hit Northwoods

Ken Krall and Chad Roethlisberger

Many have had thoughts of spring for the last week, as record warmth filled the Midwest and melted much of the snow. But the early spring will be a thing of the past by this weekend as a strong snowstorm is preparing to hit the Northwoods.

WJFW TV meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger details what the storm predictions will be...

".....this will start late Thursday, continue through the day on Friday, and start to wrap up as we head to the early morning hours on Saturday. Right now, it's starting to look like the day on Friday is when we're going to see the worst of it. The heaviest of the snow will be moving through the Northwoods from the late morning Friday until it tapers during the overnight...."

Don't put your snow shovels away just yet....

".....I'm thinking 6-9 inches for much of the Northwoods. It's a very complicated forecast because the storm track is toward southern Wisconsin, but any shift to the north or south will have a big impact on the type of precipitation we see..."

Areas in eastern and central Wisconsin could see a mix of precipitation. Temperatures will plunge from daytime highs in the 50's to weekend highs in the mid-20's...very near our seasonal normals this time of year.