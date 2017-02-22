Large Late Winter Storm Poised To Hit Northwoods

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Many have had thoughts of spring for the last week, as record warmth filled the Midwest and melted much of the snow. But the early spring will be a thing of the past by this weekend as a strong snowstorm is preparing to hit the Northwoods.

WJFW TV meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger details what the storm predictions will be...

".....this will start late Thursday, continue through the day on Friday, and start to wrap up as we head to the early morning hours on Saturday. Right now, it's starting to look like the day on Friday is when we're going to see the worst of it. The heaviest of the snow will be moving through the Northwoods from the late morning Friday until it tapers during the overnight...."

Don't put your snow shovels away just yet....

".....I'm thinking 6-9 inches for much of the Northwoods. It's a very complicated forecast because the storm track is toward southern Wisconsin, but any shift to the north or south will have a big impact on the type of precipitation we see..."

Areas in eastern and central Wisconsin could see a mix of precipitation. Temperatures will plunge from daytime highs in the 50's to weekend highs in the mid-20's...very near our seasonal normals this time of year.

Tags: 
cold weather

Related Content

So How Cold Has It Been?

By Mar 5, 2014
NASA

In-between chattering teeth, there's been lots of talk about just how cold the last 90 days has been....  

"....one of the coldest winters, not just for the last 10 years, but some of the coldest we've ever seen here in northern Wisconsin and most of the Upper Midwest...."

 That's WJFW-TV 12  Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz who says statistically, this winter has been a record-setter... 

Keep Warm on Cold Days

By Jan 6, 2014

In a cold snap like this one, it doesn’t take long for temperatures to become a health risk. Amy Lavin is a nurse practitioner at the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.   She says in weather this cold, exposed skin can become frostbitten in about 5 minutes.  If you’re exercising or have certain medical conditions, you might not even notice it happening. 