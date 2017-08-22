LDF Tribe To Hold Information Meeting About Moss Lake and Lagoon Upgrades

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are holding a public information meeting to discuss it's $11 million lagoon upgrade project and answer questions regarding Moss Lake.

Officials say the lagoon project includes a newly constructed wetland system that meets tribal and E.P.A. standards. The EPA's Jon Colleti will attend the meeting as with Indian Health Services representatives to discuss the project and permitting. In a press release, the tribe says they took the steps so the lagoon project will meet 2020 federal regulations for phosphorus.

Recent heavy rains required two effluent discharges from the lagoon into a wetland near Moss Lake. Officials say it met current federal standards. They say at no time during the discharges did raw sewage get discharged into any waters on the reservation, including Moss Lake. There has been an algae bloom.

The public information meeting is set for Wednesday, August 23 at the Lac du Flambeau school on Highway 47 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.