At Least 3 Reported Dead After Shooting At School, Other Locations In California

A shooter in Northern California has killed at least three people in a violent spree that began at a home and involved "multiple locations," including an elementary school, a law enforcement officer tells the local news.

Children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School in Tehama County were among the wounded, with multiple students being medically evacuated, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told Action News reporter Sara Stinson, who posted video of his comments on Twitter.

"I know of at least three deaths," Johnston said. It wasn't immediately clear where the deaths occurred.

The shooter is believed to have been killed by police, Johnston says.

Law enforcement officers from a range of agencies have responded to the scene.

