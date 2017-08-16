Leaving Signs On Former Business Could Lead To Fine

The Rhinelander City Council this week put more enforcement into the city's sign ordinance and business owners could be cited.

Fire Chief and Inspector Terry Williams says prior to Monday's vote, if a business left a building and left their sign on the building, the Inspection department would order the sign being taken down.

If it wasn't taken down, the city would hire a contractor to take the sign down but Williams felt there was an easier way from the city's perspective...

"....well, that's not something that is in my budget, so I would have had to go to the Finance committee and ask for money each time to do this. It would be easier if we were able to issue citations when people don't take their signs down. It's a reinforcement to either take the sign down or deal with the fine...."

Alderperson Dawn Rog says when people come to town and see the sign up, but the abandoned business isn't open, then complaints come it. The ordinance allows the business owner 90 days to remove the sign, but once ordered, it has to be removed in 10 days after that.

The council approved the change in the ordinance, allowing for citations to be issued.