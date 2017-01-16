Legislative Listening Sessions Planned In Northwoods

Ken Krall and Rep.Rob Swearingen.

Northwoods legislators are holding listening sessions next week across the region.

State Senator Tom Tiffany's 12th Senate District covers three Assembly Districts. Tiffany will be appearing with the state representatives at locations within their boundaries next week.

Tiffany and State Representative Rob Swearingen will be meeting the public next Monday, January 23...

"....every year we get together with the Senator and travel the district. He travels the entire 12th Senate District, including the 34th, 35th and 36th(Assembly districts)(Tiffany) generally picks different locations. This time(for the 34th) we'll be going to Minocqua, Eagle River and Nicolet College in Rhinelander...."

Swearingen says the Minocqua session is at 9:30 a.m., in Eagle River at noon, and at 3:00 p.m. at Nicolet College.

Tiffany will have listening sessions with Representative Jeff Mursau on Tuesday, January 24. In the region, there will be a session at the Pembine town hall at 9:00 a.m., at 3 p.m. at the White Lake village hall at 3:00 p.m. and at Antigo City Council chambers at 6 pm.

Wednesday, January 25, Tiffany and Represenative Mary Felzkowski will be at the Tomahawk Public Library at 9:00 a.m. and at Merrill City Hall at noon. Felzkowski recently was married and her name has changed from Czaja.

Rob Swearingen says all the legislators want to hear from the public on issues before them in Madison...

".....there's a lot going on this session. Clearly people should be aware of the transportation issues that the state is facing. Up by us K-12 has always been an issue. There's also some exciting stuff too like Fab Labs. and economic development. We want to hear people's concerns. Whatever their issue is we like to connect face to face..."

The complete listing of times and places is on Senator Tom Tiffany's Facebook page.