Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake In Lockdown

Wisconsin's embattled juvenile institutions are on a lockdown, while guards from adult prisons search for contraband.

The state Corrections Department did not say how long the search would last at the Lincoln Hills boys' school and Copper Lake girls' school at Irma in Lincoln County.

But one report said the searches would take two days, and officials say family visitations would be suspended until the lockdown has ended. T

he state says essential operations like health and psychological services would keep going.

The search comes after Lincoln Hills staffers fear rioting after some recent incidents which followed a federal judge's order in July to reduce the use of pepper spray, handcuffs, and solitary confinement.