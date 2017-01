State Senator Tom Tiffany and State Representative Rob Swearingen held a listening session in Rhinelander on January 23.

Tiffany also held sessions with Representative Jeff Mursau, and Representative Mary Felzkowski.

All three Assembly districts are within the 12th State Senate district.

About 60 citizens attended the session with Tiffany and Swearingen in Rhinelander.

The session began with the voice of Representative Rob Swearingen....